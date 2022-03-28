Birthday Club
Train cars overturn at Howell Train Yard
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several train cars overturned at Howell Train Yard.

That’s on the west side of Evansville.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, our crew on scene could see several cars off the tracks.

We’ve reached out to CSX officials for information. The shared the following statement:

At around 6:30 a.m. this morning, five railcars loaded with corn syrup and soybean meal derailed at a CSX rail yard in Evansville, Indiana. There were no injuries as a result of the incident. A small amount of soybean meal was released from one of the rail cars. CSX contractors are working to safely move the cars and restore the area. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

