Traffic alert: 1 lane of NB I-69 closed near I-64 due to fires

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says there were several fires near I-64 and I-69.

The alert came just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

They say I-69 Northbound was closed just South of the Mackey exit. One lane is now back open.

Haubstadt Fire officials say the driver of a truck hauling cars noticed smoke and pulled over. They say the back car he was hauling had caught fire.

That then caused the middle car to catch fire and cause the grass in the area to catch fire.

No one was hurt.

Crews are still cleaning up the scene.

