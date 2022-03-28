TheLloyd4U meeting set for Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A main road in Evansville has more than a dozen improvement projects planned and you can learn more about them Tuesday during TheLloyd4U meeting.

Work is planned along the Lloyd Expressway, from the Posey County Line Road to Cross Pointe Boulevard.

INDOT plans to invest more than $100 million to make the Lloyd more efficient and safer for motorists to navigate.

The meeting is set to start Tuesday at 5 p.m. and last until 6:30 at the City View at Sterling Square on Fulton Avenue.

There will also be a virtual public meeting Thursday.

Click here to register for the event.

