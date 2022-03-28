Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, Arizona’s Family reported.

No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews respond to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Double homicide under investigation in Evansville, suspect dead after chase
OPD: 14-year-old charged after two homes hit by gunfire
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
A blind high school student sinks a free throw.
WATCH: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug