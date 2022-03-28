Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Partly Sunny, Chilly

On Alert: Wednesday P.M. Storms
3/25 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/25 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are coming off a sunny but chilly weekend that will carry over into Monday. Partly to mostly sunny early then increasing afternoon clouds as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and not as cold as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Tuesday, a warm front will push across the area jumping temperatures into the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of isolated showers. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and mild as lows only drop into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, breezy and warmer as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.  Showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds along with torrential rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Double homicide under investigation in Evansville, suspect dead after chase
OPD: 14-year-old charged after two homes hit by gunfire
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
Driver arrested after police chase
Two arrested after police chase in Evansville

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE.
Below freezing again tonight, Alert Day for wind and storms Wednesday
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms
14 First Alert 3/27 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/27 at 10pm
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms