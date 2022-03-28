Partly Sunny, Chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are coming off a sunny but chilly weekend that will carry over into Monday. Partly to mostly sunny early then increasing afternoon clouds as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and not as cold as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Tuesday, a warm front will push across the area jumping temperatures into the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of isolated showers. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and mild as lows only drop into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, breezy and warmer as high temperatures surge into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds along with torrential rainfall.

