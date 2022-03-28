Ohio Co. community members hosting tornado recovery meeting

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, community members are creating a “Long Term Recovery Group” to continue the rebuilding process.

Following the devastating tornado just months ago, countless volunteers have worked to rebuild the affected areas.

They say many are still in need of help.

Monday night, community members are hosting a meeting at the Community Center in Hartford to spread the word.

They say all are welcome and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.

