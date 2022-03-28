Birthday Club
Officials: Fire crews battling large brush fire in Pike Co.

Brush fire in Pike County
Brush fire in Pike County(Sgt. Todd Ringle)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Pike County are battling a large brush fire.

Officials say the fire is near County Road 400 East and Old State Road 64 near Augusta.

They are asking people to stay clear of the area.

We will update this story once we know more.

