Officials: Fire crews battling large brush fire in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Pike County are battling a large brush fire.

Officials say the fire is near County Road 400 East and Old State Road 64 near Augusta.

They are asking people to stay clear of the area.

We will update this story once we know more.

Pike: Area firefighters are currently battling a large brush fire near CR 400 E and Old SR 64 near Augusta. Stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/ChSb14pvTr — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 28, 2022

