Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - One man is dead and another person is badly hurt when a car wrecked in Daviess County over the weekend. Deputies say the one man could have died due to a medical condition.

If you are in the market for a new home, you may be some of the many facing an increasingly hot housing market. We spoke to an expert to find out if it’s a good time to buy or if you should just wait things out.

A Dawson Springs couple made a temporary place of worship after their church was destroyed in December’s tornadoes. They say most of their parish is following them on their adventure.

