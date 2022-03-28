Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 3/28
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFIE) - One man is dead and another person is badly hurt when a car wrecked in Daviess County over the weekend. Deputies say the one man could have died due to a medical condition.

If you are in the market for a new home, you may be some of the many facing an increasingly hot housing market. We spoke to an expert to find out if it’s a good time to buy or if you should just wait things out.

A Dawson Springs couple made a temporary place of worship after their church was destroyed in December’s tornadoes. They say most of their parish is following them on their adventure.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

