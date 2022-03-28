Man arrested after stabbing in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested after officers were called to the hospital for a stabbing victim.

Officers say the victim walked into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

They tell us the victim was at a home on Barnett Drive when he was allegedly stabbed by Zachary Martin.

Officers say they found Martin at the home and was arrested.

He is charged with assault and is booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.

