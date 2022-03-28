Birthday Club
Man arrested after stabbing in Henderson

Zachary Martin.
Zachary Martin.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested after officers were called to the hospital for a stabbing victim.

Officers say the victim walked into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

They tell us the victim was at a home on Barnett Drive when he was allegedly stabbed by Zachary Martin.

Officers say they found Martin at the home and was arrested.

He is charged with assault and is booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

