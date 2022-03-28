Birthday Club
Man accused of driving drunk with child in car

William Ramirez
William Ramirez(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man was caught driving drunk with a young child in his car.

They say they were called to a gas station on S. Main Street because an employee thought a customer was intoxicated and saw there was a child in his car.

Police say they got to the the gas station in time to see William Ramirez back out of parking spot, nearly hitting another car.

The say he started to head south on Main Street, but they pulled him over.

Police say Ramirez had glossy eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Officers say they found five empty alcohol containers in the car, some at the feet of a six-year-old child.

They say one bottle was in the front floor board with alcohol still pouring out.

Police say he failed several field sobriety tests and refused to do a breathalyzer.

He was taken to the hospital, and now blood tests are pending.

Police say the child was placed with a neighbor.

