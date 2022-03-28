KWC Track & Field Competes down in Murray

MURRAY, KY. (WFIE) - Competing against a field consisting of seven DI teams and multiple NAIA powers, the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Track & Field team placed 11th out of 23 teams at the Margaret Simmons Invite hosted by Murray State.

The Panthers were highlighted by a first place performance from high jumper Joshua Moore, who jumped a height of 2.06m (6-9.00) to notch 10 points for the Panthers. Jayden Freeman ran an incredible wind-aided time of 21.87 in the 200 to take second in a very talented field. Keith Williams nearly matched a personal best with a triple jump of 13.53m (44-4.75) to take third in the event.

--Panther top performances--

100m Dash

Jayden Freeman - 11.15 (14th)

200m Dash

Jayden Freeman - 21.87 (2nd)

800m Run

James Loi - 2:04.99 (16th)

110m Hurdles

Ashton Weaver - 16.21 (9th)

400m Hurdles

Ashton Weaver - 1:01.72 (9th)

High Jump

Joshua Moore - 2.06m (1st)

Triple Jump

Keith Williams - 13.53m (3rd)

Shot Put

Matt Wilson - 13.70m (11th)

Kentucky Wesleyan will take to the track again next weekend when they head to Bowling Green, Ky. for a two-day meet at Western Kentucky University. Events will take place on Friday and Saturday.

--LADY PANTHERS TRACK & FIELD PLACES 8TH IN MURRAY--

Kentucky Wesleyan’s women’s track & field squad took down four DI teams and rival Southern Indiana to take 8th out of 23 teams at the Margaret Simmons Invite hosted by Murray State this past weekend.

Karlee Hoffman led the Panthers with a second place finish in the 10,000m run, notching eight points with a time of 39:04.79. Also coming in second place in her event was Hailey Miller, who jumped 1.63m (5-04.25) in the high jump. Haley Maguire ran a personal best time of 12:49.45 to finish fifth in the 3000m steeplechase.

--Panther top performances--

1500m Run

Abigail Lesniak - 5:00.03 (14th)

10,000m Run

Karlee Hoffman - 39:04.79 (2nd)

3000m Steeplechase

Haley Maguire - 12:49.45 (5th)

4x800m Relay

Abigail Lesniak, Kate Keller, Sarah Vanderhoof, Emery Crume - 10:10.34 (5th)

High Jump

Hailey Miller - 1.63m (2nd)

Triple Jump

Karyn Williams - 11.10 (7th)

The Panthers will head to Bowling Green next weekend on Friday April 1st-2nd to compete at Western Kentucky University.

