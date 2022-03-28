Kunkle gets 600th Win, as USI Softball Sweeps Quincy

QUINCY, IL. (WFIE) - Sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) went a combined 4-of-6 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBI as University of Southern Indiana Softball swept a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader from host Quincy University Sunday afternoon.

The Screaming Eagles (22-8, 8-0 GLVC), who have won 10 straight games, rolled to an 8-0, five-inning win in the opener before rallying from a 3-2 deficit in the seventh inning to defeat the Hawks, 5-3, in the nightcap.

USI Head Coach Sue Kunkle earned her 600th career win with USI’s opening-game victory. Fair had an RBI-double in the top of the first before scoring on an RBI-single by senior designated player Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) as USI jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead.

Junior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) hit a three-run bomb over the left field fence in the fourth inning to put the Eagles up, 5-0, while a two-run home run off the bat of freshman outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana) later in the frame put the Eagles up, 7-0.

Sophomore catcher Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) gave the Eagles an 8-0 advantage with a solo shot over the opposite field fence in the fifth.

Goodin (5-0) earned the win after giving up just two hits and four base runners. She took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth before it was broken up with back-to-back singles. Goodin finished the game with four strikeouts to pick up the victory.

USI took advantage of a Quincy error to open the scoring in the second inning of game two. Fair’s RBI-single in the third put the Eagles up, 2-0, but Quincy responded in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run and a solo home run to take its first lead of the day at 3-2.

The Eagles faced that same deficit heading into the seventh, where Back led the frame off with a pinch-hit single. Two batters later, USI had runners at the corners with one out following a single by Nalley. That set up Fair, who hit a three-run home run over the right-center field fence to give USI the 5-3 lead.

Outside of the two home runs given up in the third, freshman pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) was on fire in the circle as she struck out 17 batters en-route to the win. Newman (6-3) allowed just two hits and two walks and struck out 12 of the last 13 batters she faced.

USI returns to action Saturday at noon when it hosts Rockhurst University in a GLVC doubleheader at the USI Softball Field.

Notes

• In addition to her 17 strikeouts Sunday, Newman struck out seven of the 10 batters she faced in USI’s 11-2 win over Truman State Saturday.

• USI finished a red-hot week at the plate, hitting .416 as a team with 14 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 49 RBI in six games…the Eagles had three players hit .500 or better and eight players with a .400 batting average or better.

• USI’s win in game two was the first time in five games the Eagles did not run-rule their opponent.

