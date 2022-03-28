KSP: Man arrested after crashing during high-speed chase

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Just before 7, troopers say they saw a car traveling south on I-165 going 101 mph.

Kentucky State Police say troopers went after the driver who increased his speed to over 120 mph.

According to authorities, the driver was weaving in and out of traffic.

They say he entered a construction zone near the Butler County Line and passed traffic by going around orange barrels.

Troopers say he then tried to quickly take the Cromwell exit when he wrecked.

They were then able to take 28-year-old Brent A. Parker into custody.

He was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center and faces several charges.

