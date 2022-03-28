Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Jury selection underway in murder trial of Owensboro teen

Jaikorian Johnson
Jaikorian Johnson(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the teenager accused of killing Corbin Henry is getting underway.

Right now, jury selection is underway.

Jaikorian Johnson, who is now 18, was arraigned in July on eight counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted Murder.

He was being held at a juvenile facility in Bowling Green, but was moved to the Daviess County Jail in August. His bond is half a million dollars.

Corban Henry, 15, was found with a single gunshot wound in the 1500 Block of West Fifth Street in Aug. 2020.

Johnson could face life in prison.

Corban Henry
Corban Henry(Corban's family)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews respond to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Double homicide under investigation in Evansville, suspect dead after chase
OPD: 14-year-old charged after two homes hit by gunfire
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment

Latest News

Brent Parker.
KSP: Man arrested after crashing during high-speed chase
Cars catch on fire along I-69
Traffic alert: 1 lane of NB I-69 closed near I-64 due to fires
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews respond to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt
William Ramirez
Man accused of driving drunk with child in car