Jury selection underway in murder trial of Owensboro teen

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the teenager accused of killing Corbin Henry is getting underway.

Right now, jury selection is underway.

Jaikorian Johnson, who is now 18, was arraigned in July on eight counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted Murder.

He was being held at a juvenile facility in Bowling Green, but was moved to the Daviess County Jail in August. His bond is half a million dollars.

Corban Henry, 15, was found with a single gunshot wound in the 1500 Block of West Fifth Street in Aug. 2020.

Johnson could face life in prison.

Corban Henry (Corban's family)

