Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Double homicide under investigation in Evansville, suspect dead after chase
OPD: 14-year-old charged after two homes hit by gunfire
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
Driver arrested after police chase
Two arrested after police chase in Evansville

Latest News

Americans facing a hot housing market as all-cash offers become more popular.
Americans facing hot housing market as all-cash offers become more popular
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
Monday Sunrise Headlines 3/28
Monday Sunrise Headlines
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway.
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
Americans facing a hot housing market as all-cash offers become more popular.
Americans facing hot housing market as all-cash offers become more popular