Evansville’s spring yard waste service starts April 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s annual Spring Yard Waste Service will begin Monday, April 4, 2022, and continue through Friday, April 29. Unlimited bags, containers, or bundles of yard waste will be accepted from customers eligible for the service. The service is provided to assist City residents with extra yard waste generated while cleaning their yards in the spring. There is no extra charge for the service.

How it Works

Republic Services, the contractor for the City’s trash and recycling services, will pick up unlimited bags, containers, or bundles of yard waste on the day of your regular trash collection.

Yard waste must be placed next to your City trash cart.

Yard waste must be properly contained in plastic bags or tied in bundles no more than 4 feet long and 2 feet in diameter weighing less than 50 pounds, or loose in containers weighing less than 50 pounds.

No special bags are required because the waste will be taken to the landfill.

What’s Allowed

Spring Yard Waste Service is for organic yard waste like grass clippings, hedge and tree trimmings, garden plants and garden trimmings.

Who’s Eligible

Spring Yard Waste Service is available to City residents who pay for trash service with their EWSU water and sewer bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, businesses, commercial customers and County residents are not eligible.

Remember, extra materials outside of the City trash and recycling carts will only be picked up during the annual Spring Yard Waste four (4) week period April 4 - 29. Yard waste may also be placed inside the regular 96-gallon City trash cart throughout the year.

More information on the Spring Yard Waste Service is available at ewsu.com. Click Trash & Recycling for a link to Seasonal Yard Care Collection.

