Evansville builders say construction material costs increased by 200%

Newscast recording
By Jamee French
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re thinking of building your own home or renovating your business, it’s going to cost you. Builders across the country are seeing that first hand from a major spike in their material costs.

Jeff Head, owner of Heads Construction, says the price for building materials has grown by 200% in the past two years.

However, it hasn’t stopped local home and business owners from doing construction projects.

Before COVID Jeff says you could buy a single two-by-four for $2.64, now it’s almost $10 for one.

OSB, which is the wood panels used to lay down a floor or put up a wall, would cost you about $8 for one sheet. Now, it costs almost $50 for one sheet.

“People say why Jeff? Why is it so much? Why does it cost so much now? Ok, from what I’m understanding is COVID. COVID hit and everything shut down. Nothing was being made. They weren’t making it, but people were still buying it, so then there became a shortage. Supply and demand,” said Head.

Head says most of the materials used in the U.S. come from China.

When an outbreak in COVID cases happens there, their factories get shut down and nothing gets made.

When they do get materials made, that’s when the high gas prices come to play. It makes the overall cost more expensive by paying high fuel prices to get the materials here.

Head says these are the factors that make it harder for him to give his customers an accurate estimate.

“In fact, when we give an estimate today, we can only make that estimate good for seven days to two weeks because I get emails every day talking about price increases and now, we’re getting fuel surge charges because they don’t even know what it’s going to be,” said Head.

Head says this spike is actually something we’ve seen before about a decade ago and he hopes the prices will eventually come back down like they did then.

“Will the prices ever come back down? I can only say I hope so,” said Head. “We had this same problem here about ten or 12 years ago and when the prices of shingles were going up because of the prices of the crude oil... It takes 18 million barrels a year of crude oil to make the shingles that are used here in the United States. So when the prices of the oil came down, the shingle manufacturers passed on the savings down to us, and in turn we pass it down to the homeowners.”

If you’re looking to start a project soon, Head suggests to determine if your project is a want or a need.

For example, if you need your roof repaired, he says to go ahead and do it now because you won’t want to damage the inside of your home from leaks. However, if you’re wanting to do a room addition or add a garage, he suggests waiting to see if prices will go down.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

