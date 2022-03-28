DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along the Wendell Ford Expressway on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say deputies with other first responders were sent to an accident with injuries under the Highway 603 bridge around 1:50 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses told deputies that a pickup truck veered right and drove off the roadway, hitting three of the four bridge pillars.

Deputies say the 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger is currently in critical condition. They say the man was not wearing his seatbelt, but deputies believe he possibly died due to a medical condition that happened while driving.

Officials say the passenger was wearing her seatbelt, but had to be extracted by crews due to being pinned down inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

