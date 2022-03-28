Birthday Club
Dawson Springs man facing sex crime charges out of Georgia

Christopher Young
Christopher Young(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs man is facing several charges connected to an investigation in Waycross, Georgia.

23-year-old Christopher Young is in the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 dollar bond.

He’s charged with possessing matter of a sex performance by a minor, Inducing a minor by use of electronic means, and prostitution.

Authorities say the crimes happed in Georgia, and he was arrested on a warrant in Hopkins County.

