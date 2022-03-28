Birthday Club
Crews on scene of crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt

Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.
Crews called to crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a crash on the east side of Evansville Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt.

Officials say the innermost lanes of westbound Lloyd are closed at this time.

Our crew on scene tells us traffic is moving slowly in the area.

We’re told that westbound traffic is being diverted onto Burkhardt.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

