Crews on scene of crash at Lloyd and Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a crash on the east side of Evansville Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt.

Officials say the innermost lanes of westbound Lloyd are closed at this time.

Our crew on scene tells us traffic is moving slowly in the area.

We’re told that westbound traffic is being diverted onto Burkhardt.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Two car accident. W bound Lloyd at Burkhardt. Traffic is moving, slowly in the right lane only. Other 2 lanes blocked by EPD. @14News pic.twitter.com/CAlilNUgyO — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.