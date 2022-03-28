Below freezing again tonight, Alert Day for wind and storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will dip below freezing again tonight, but there are big changes on the way! Our temperatures will climb into the 70s by the middle of this week, but I have also added an Alert Day Wednesday for possible gusty winds and strong storms.

There are some clouds and a few showers to our southeast, but it looks like that rain will stay to our southeast through the night, and our skies will stay mostly clear. Today was another breezy and chilly day across the Tri-State. We dipped into the 20s this morning, then we only climbed into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will once again bottom out in the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning, so you may want to protect any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold tonight. The good news is that our winds will be very light overnight, so the wind chill is not a concern.

Monday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Monday evening, but we will most likely stay dry. It will be another cool day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50°.

A warm front will push through our region Tuesday. That will bring us mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few spotty showers, but it will also bring us a surge of warm, southerly air. Temperatures will top out around 60° Tuesday, but we will climb into the mid 70s Wednesday as that flow of warm air continues.

Although Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, it will also be mostly cloudy and windy with winds from the south at around 15 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 to 40 mph. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, mainly during the evening, as a cold front moves from west to east across our region.

The heaviest rain and the greatest risk of severe weather will be south-southwest of the Tri-State, but I added an Alert Day because a few strong to severe storms and pockets of heavy rain may still be possible locally. I think most of us will pick up around an inch of rain from this system.

As that cold front pushes off to the east overnight Wednesday night, it will take most of the rain with it, but a few showers may wrap around on the backside of this system Thursday. Much cooler air will also move in behind that cold front, dropping our temperatures about 20° as highs return to the low to mid 50s Thursday.

