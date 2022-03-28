Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Double homicide under investigation in Evansville, suspect dead after chase
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a one-vehicle crash along...
DCSO: Driver killed after veering off roadway on Wendell Ford Expressway
OPD: 14-year-old charged after two homes hit by gunfire
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
Driver arrested after police chase
Two arrested after police chase in Evansville

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms
Dawson Springs parish continues service in makeshift backyard chapel after December storms