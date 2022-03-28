Americans facing hot housing market as all-cash offers become more popular

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Americans face an increasingly hot housing market, many are trying to figure out if they should buy now or wait it out.

Local ERA agents tell us the housing market is actually pretty decent right now.

With interest rates at 4.5%, they say that rate won’t affect your payment to a degree where you wouldn’t be able to buy a home.

However, there are some downfalls with a hot market.

The first is multiple offers down on a house that has maybe been available for 24 hours.

All-cash offers are becoming increasingly more popular, making it a little more difficult for first-time homebuyers.

There are even companies, like Homeward, a real estate agency, that help home buyers buy in cash for a price.

Data shows in the third quarter of 2020, just more than one in five homes were all-cash sales.

Now a year later, it’s more like one in three.

Some of our local realtors say despite some of the difficulties, there is some good news out there.

“The lower inventory has definitely presented a challenge because we’re seeing more multiple offer situations, but the good news is the spring and the summer market brings more homes to the market,” said Annabelle Ismail, an ERA realtor. “So it’s really just about consulting with your realtor on how to make your offer the strongest that it can be with the financing that you have available to you or your savings.”

