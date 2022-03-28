5 of 8 area Indiana counties have zero new COVID cases Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, health officials in Indiana reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and zero new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,690,578 cases and 22,442 deaths.

This marks the 17th day in a row we have seen no COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County.

The state map shows one new case in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Warrick County, zero new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, zero new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Pike County.

COVID hospitalizations in the state are now nearing levels we haven’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

State health department tracking shows the total COVID-19 patients at Indiana hospitals stood at 360 as of Tuesday, down about 90% from mid-January’s peak of about 3,500.

Indiana is now averaging about 10 COVID-19 deaths a day after the state’s death rate topped 70 a day for much of January.

The state health department has recorded more than 23,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past two years.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,221 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,851 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,240 cases, 231 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,650 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,528 cases, 58 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,624 cases, 139 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,216 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,726 cases, 47 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.