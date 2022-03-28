3 new troopers assigned to Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County’s Kentucky State Police Post is getting a little bigger.

On Friday, 71 cadets graduated from KSP’s basic training academy.

Officials say three of those new troopers are assigned to Henderson’s KSP post.

They are set to start Monday.

Lucas Atherton, James Hendricks and Jared Lundy are all from the area and will join KSP Post 16.

This class of troopers is the largest graduating class in eight years.

