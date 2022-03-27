Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Sweeps Cedarville in Saturday Double Dip

CEDARVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - Battling brutally cold and snowy conditions, the Panthers used late inning heroics in both games to defeat the Cedarville Yellowjackets 11-4 and 6-3 in G-MAC action.

Kentucky Wesleyan moves to 6-18 (6-6 G-MAC) while CU falls to 9-14 (3-4 G-MAC).

--Game One--

Tied at four after seven innings, the Panther’s offense went crazy in the eighth, scoring seven runs on four hits to take the game 11-4.

With the bases loaded, Cade Gudalis took advantage of a passed ball to score Wesleyan’s first run of the inning. After a Robert Chayka RBI walk, Ben Wilcoxson knocked a 3 RBI double to right center to score Chayka, Reece Puckett and Landon Moberly. Avenging a strikeout earlier in the inning, Jaret Humphrey hit an RBI single to make it 10-4, then Gudalis hit an RBI single to score Kyle Werries and give the game its final score.

Ben Wilcoxson, Jaret Humphrey, and Cameron Langston each notched two hits in the game, while Wilcoxson led with three RBI’s. Langston went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored.

Following a solid outing by Austin Baugh, Ike Speiser (3-1) came in and allowed just one hit and struck out four over the final 2.1 innings of play to get the win.

--Game Two--

With the conditions getting worse in game two, Wesleyan used five runs in the sixth and final inning to take the game 6-3.

Cade Gudalis opened the sixth inning scoring with a run on a passed ball. Down to the the final out with the bases loaded. Kyle Werries came up clutch, hitting a triple to left field to score Ben Wilcoxson, Reece Puckett, and Landon Moberly. With the Panther bench going crazy, Werries took advantage of a wild pitch to score Wesleyan’s final run of the game.

Kyle Werries went 2-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored in the game. Cade Gudalis went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Rylan Thomas (2-3) went five innings and grabbed the win, while Gabe Schimpf came in to get the save.

Wesleyan comes back home to Panther Park on Tuesday when they host Indianapolis in a battle of old GLVC foes. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.