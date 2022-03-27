Chilly Weather Postpones Aces Baseball game to Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to projected wind chills in the 20s, the University of Evansville baseball team’s Saturday matchup with Indiana has been postponed, setting-up a Sunday doubleheader between the Aces and Hoosiers with first pitch slated for Noon (CT) in Bloomington, Ind.

The postponement marks the third-straight series for Evansville that has featured some sort of alteration due to weather.

UE and IU will play a pair of nine-inning contests in Sunday’s twin-bill with broadcasts of both available on the Purple Aces Sports Network from Learfield (LISTEN) and B1G+ (WATCH).

Evansville captured a 17-14 win in the series opener on Friday night (RECAP).

