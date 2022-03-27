Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

Birthday Club
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

