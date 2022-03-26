Thunderbolts Win Streak snapped in Peoria

PEORIA, IL. (WFIE) - Despite being the better 5 vs 5 team, the Rivermen power play proved to be the difference maker as the Thunderbolts fell 5-2 in Peoria on Friday night, ending a 4-game win streak. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Peoria took a 1-0 lead off a power play goal from Marcel Godbout at 10:41, before Josh Adkins tied things up from Mike Pellegrini and Vincenzo Renda at 17:43. In the second period, Alec Hagaman scored a power play goal, followed up by Dale Deon minutes later to put the Thunderbolts down 3-1. On a power play chance of their own, Evansville pulled back to within a 3-2 deficit as Scott Kirton scored at 19:16 from Mike Ferraro and Cameron Cook. After a Brandon Lubin post shot nearly tied the game, Peoria pulled away as Godbout added another pair of power play goals to round out the scoring, 5-2.

Adkins and Kirton scored one goal each. Evan Moyse finished with 21 saves on 25 shots. Tonight was the last meeting of the regular season between the Thunderbolts and Peoria Rivermen.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

