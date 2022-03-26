OPD: 14-year-old charged after two homes hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department made an arrest after responding to a firearm discharge call on the 3000 block of Allen Street.

They say it happened Saturday around 4:00 a.m.

According to a press release, two occupied homes were hit by the gunfire.

OPD says no one was injured.

Detectives say they were able to get information on the suspect after interviewing the victims.

Based on that information, detectives say they were able to find the juvenile within a few hours.

According to the press release, two handguns were found in the juveniles possession, one of which was consistent with the weapon used during the crime.

Officials say the 14-year-old has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The juvenile was taken into custody and is lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

