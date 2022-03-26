Mostly sunny & cool Sunday, a big temperature swings & more rain next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After several days of mostly cloudy skies, it was nice to see the sunshine today, but it has been a blustery day with winds from the west-northwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 to 35 mph. That wind kept our temperatures on the cool side. We topped out in the low 50s, but wind chills only reached the low to mid 40s.

The winds will die down as the sun sets, but our temperatures will drop back through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s by Sunday morning. If you have sensitive plants outdoors, you may want to take some precautions to protect them from the cold.

Sunday will be another cool and mostly sunny day, but thankfully, it will not be so windy. Temperatures will climb through the 30s during the first half of the day, reaching the low 40s around lunchtime before topping out in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will be another cold night with temperatures once again dipping into the upper 20s by Monday morning. We will see more clouds on Monday, and an isolated shower is possible Monday evening and into the overnight hours as a warm front approaches our region, but most of us will stay dry.

That warm front will bring a shot of warm air up from the south on Tuesday, causing our temperatures to jump about 15°, going from highs in the upper 40s to near 50° on Monday to the low to mid 60s Tuesday. Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of rain, but once again, most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. However, Wednesday will also be windy, and rain is likely later in the day as a cold front approaches our region. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be from Wednesday afternoon, through the evening, and into the first half of the night, but we will be able to give you more exact timing next week.

The heaviest rain and best chance of severe storms will be to our south-southwest, but we are closely monitoring the possibility of some pockets of heavy rain and a few strong storms here in the Tri-State Wednesday.

A few showers may linger into Thursday, but as that cold front pushes off to the east, much cooler air will move in behind it. That will cause our temperatures to drop about 20°, and high temperatures will be in the mid 50s through the end of the week.

