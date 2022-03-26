Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Drops Doubleheader at Cedarville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a big series against Walsh, the Panthers couldn’t recreate that magic against the Yellowjackets, falling 17-4 and 13-7 to Cedarville on Friday.

Cedarville moves to 9-12 (3-2 G-MAC) while the Panthers fall to 4-18 (4-6 G-MAC).

Despite the losses Robert Chayka was on fire, going 6-for-9 at the plate with two RBI’s and three runs scored. Kyle Werries recorded a team-high four RBI’s on the day.

Seth Wright (1-3) and Brayden Bush (0-6) each took losses for the Panthers.

Wesleyan will get a chance at redemption tomorrow when they play Cedarville in their second doubleheader in as many days. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.

