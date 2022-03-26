Birthday Club
Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Drops Doubleheader at Cedarville

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a big series against Walsh, the Panthers couldn’t recreate that magic against the Yellowjackets, falling 17-4 and 13-7 to Cedarville on Friday. 

Cedarville moves to 9-12 (3-2 G-MAC) while the Panthers fall to 4-18 (4-6 G-MAC). 

Despite the losses Robert Chayka was on fire, going 6-for-9 at the plate with two RBI’s and three runs scored. Kyle Werries recorded a team-high four RBI’s on the day.

Seth Wright (1-3) and Brayden Bush (0-6) each took losses for the Panthers. 

Wesleyan will get a chance at redemption tomorrow when they play Cedarville in their second doubleheader in as many days. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.

