Elgas Returns to Evansville, to Coach NABC All-Star Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Division II Elite Eight had an off night, but there was still action going on at the Ford Center. It was the Reese’s Division II All-Star game, and one of the teams, was coached by former University of Evansville assistant coach, Jimmy Elgas. Elgas coached under Marty Simmons, from 2007 to 2015.

Seniors from several D-2 programs taking part, and it was a great finish. The East team was down 4, with a minute to go, when Jordan Thomas nailed the 3, to make it 95-94. Then, the East stole it, and Thomas missed, but Spencer Levi tipped it in, to put the East squad up 96-95.



So, the West squad had one chance to try to win it, and the ball went inside to Tyler Riemersma, who scored plus the foul, to put the west back up 97-96. Riemersma would hit the free throw, and the West went on to win it, 98-96, over the East.

Elgas, who’s the head coach at Henderson State, talked to us after the game, about being back in Evansville.

“We had a bunch of fans show up that I’m really close with, and I’m really thankful for the NABC for inviting me up here. It’s just great to back in the city of Evansville, at a place that’s been really good to me and my family, and a place we care deeply about,” said Elgas. “At Henderson, I’ve been really fortunate to have really good assistant coaches and really really good players. We’ve had guys who have played professionally, a number of them. So, we’ve had a pretty good program that we’re proud of all the way down in Arkansas. It’s been a really special seven years down there for me and my family.”

Now, Saturday afternoon at 2:00, the Elite Eight culminates, with the Division II National Championship game, featuring Augusta versus two-time defending champion, Northwest Missouri State.

