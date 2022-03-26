DCPS to offer five-day preschool

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Daviess County Public Schools say they will offer half-day preschool five days a week at all 12 DCPS elementary schools starting in August 2022.

They say the district recently conducted a survey, and the community is overwhelmingly in favor of a five-day-a-week preschool.

Officials say every other Friday will be reserved for screenings, outreach and staff development, but otherwise DCPS will provide five-day-a-week morning and afternoon preschool services.

A calendar is posted at www.dcps.org

Morning Session information - Morning sessions are from 7:40 to 11 a.m. with a meal provided. Parents/guardians may take the child to school between 7 and 7:40 a.m. DCPS will take children home or to a designated caregiver location on established transportation routes following dismissal at 11 a.m. (or parents may pick children up at school at 11 a.m.).

Afternoon Session information - Afternoon sessions are from 11 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. with lunch provided. DCPS will pick up children at their home or at the location of a designated caregiver on established transportation routes at midday (or parents may provide transportation). Parents/guardians will pick children up at school at 2:20 p.m. dismissal time. There is no after-school program option for preschool.

After submitting your application to enroll your child in the DCPS preschool program, parents/guardians will be given the opportunity to request a preference of morning or afternoon sessions. Officials say they can’t guarantee placement. Enrollment applications, eligibility information and session preference forms are available at www.dcps.org

“We are looking forward to welcoming children to a quality preschool learning experience and serving our families in this important area of early childhood education,” said DCPS preschool coordinator Chris Westerfield. “The Daviess County Public Schools preschool program is designed to build a strong foundation upon which children may build success in the classroom, and in life. DCPS preschool classes are taught by dedicated teachers who are certified in early childhood education. We provide preschool students with quality learning experiences enhanced by social/emotional development opportunities. Children will also enjoy art, music, physical education and media/library lessons as part of their DCPS preschool experience.”

For more information, visit www.dcps.org or call the DCPS Preschool Department at 270-852-7000.

