CenterPoint Energy doing utility pole replacement in Gibson Co.

CenterPoint pole in Ft. Branch
CenterPoint pole in Ft. Branch(Viewer)
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is replacing utility poles in Fort Branch.

Some of these block the sidewalk, which had some residents concerned for those with disabilities.

CenterPoint officials assured that they would waste no time getting their new project up to the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

CenterPoint Energy sent us this statement:

“CenterPoint Energy is working in Fort Branch on a 138kV Transmission Line Construction Project to help reduce outages, outage duration and improve the electric infrastructure in and around the area. A member of our operations team reached out the concerned customer regarding the construction and accessibility issues at their residence. Once the work is completed the sidewalk will be restored to ADA compliance. Additionally, any work done in areas that are not currently up to ADA compliance will be once the work is completed. Weather permitting the project is expected to finish in April 2022.”

