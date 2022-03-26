12th annual AIDs Walk held in Owensboro.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Annual Owensboro AIDS Walk marched through the streets of Owensboro Saturday.

The 12th annual Owensboro AIDS Walk began on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan.

This year’s walk honored the event’s founder, Robbie Stone.

Stone died two years ago at the age of 66.

As an early AIDS survivor, he was instrumental on the Governor’s Advisory Council, while working with others nationally and across Kentucky to establish confidential testing centers and provide AIDS safety information.

He was the co-founder and lead fundraiser for the Owensboro AIDS Walk and is an honorary lifetime board member of the Tri-State Alliance.

Walkers marched down Fredericka Street and around town for about an hour.

Money raised at Saturday’s walk benefits low-income households impacted by HIV-AIDS in Daviess County and the surrounding counties.

If you couldn’t make the walk, but still want to donate, you still can by sending a check to Owensboro AIDS Walk or they can be sent with Venmo using Owensboro-AIDS-Coalition.

