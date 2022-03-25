Birthday Club
Renovations underway to east side Target

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’ve taken the Lloyd Expressway past Evansville’s east side Target, you’ve probably wondered what all the shipping containers are doing in the parking lot.

Store Director Neil Crowley tells us the store is getting a “front-to-back” remodel.

He says crews are expanding the pick-up area to make it more convenient for shoppers. They are also expanding the inside Starbucks, to include seating and the full coffee-shop menu.

Crowley says the store is also adding an Ulta Beauty section, in addition to new paint, floors and set-up across the store.

We’re told renovations are expected to wrap-up by the end of July.

