Providence Police Department: Traffic stop for speeding leads to meth arrest

Joseph Scott Guizio
Joseph Scott Guizio(Providence Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after an officer with the Providence Police Department pulled him over for speeding.

They say it happened Thursday around 9 p.m.

According to a social media post, officers conducted a traffic stop on KY 109 North of Providence for a vehicle traveling at 81 MPH, passing vehicles, and without any tail lights.

Officials say while the driver, Joseph Guizo of Dawson Springs, was looking for proof of insurance, they noticed a bag containing meth coming from Guizo’s pocket.

Guizo was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center on several charges including speeding, no tail lights and possession of a controlled substance.

Guizo was subsequentially released Friday morning on administrative release without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

