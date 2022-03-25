Providence Police Department: Traffic stop for speeding leads to meth arrest

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after an officer with the Providence Police Department pulled him over for speeding.

They say it happened Thursday around 9 p.m.

According to a social media post, officers conducted a traffic stop on KY 109 North of Providence for a vehicle traveling at 81 MPH, passing vehicles, and without any tail lights.

Officials say while the driver, Joseph Guizo of Dawson Springs, was looking for proof of insurance, they noticed a bag containing meth coming from Guizo’s pocket.

Guizo was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center on several charges including speeding, no tail lights and possession of a controlled substance.

Guizo was subsequentially released Friday morning on administrative release without bond.

