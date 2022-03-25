Birthday Club
Police chase ends in Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say a chase has ended.

It started in the area of Ray Becker and Barker just before 2 p.m Friday. It went down Veterans Memorial Parkway, I-69, Green River Road and eventually ended at Covert and Newburgh Road.

Authorities say it started as a narcotics and weapons investigation.

They say at one point the driver swerved at a deputy.

Authorities say he hit stop sticks, and then tried to run.

He was apprehended with the help of K9.

