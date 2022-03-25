EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say a chase has ended.

It started in the area of Ray Becker and Barker just before 2 p.m Friday. It went down Veterans Memorial Parkway, I-69, Green River Road and eventually ended at Covert and Newburgh Road.

Authorities say it started as a narcotics and weapons investigation.

They say at one point the driver swerved at a deputy.

Authorities say he hit stop sticks, and then tried to run.

He was apprehended with the help of K9.

Police chase ends in Evansville (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.