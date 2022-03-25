No. 15 St. Peter’s becomes Sweet 16 Cinderella team
Upset No. 2 Kentucky in first-round game, set to face No. 3 Purdue
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WFIE) - New Jersey’s basketball team from St. Peter’s University is in Philadelphia for their Sweet 16 matchup, taking on No. 3 Purdue.
The 15 seed Peacocks will play the Boilermakers Friday at 7 p.m.
The team from Jersey City beat Kentucky last week in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Finals to become this year’s Cinderella story.
