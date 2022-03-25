No. 15 St. Peter’s becomes Sweet 16 Cinderella team.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WFIE) - New Jersey’s basketball team from St. Peter’s University is in Philadelphia for their Sweet 16 matchup, taking on No. 3 Purdue.

The 15 seed Peacocks will play the Boilermakers Friday at 7 p.m.

The team from Jersey City beat Kentucky last week in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Finals to become this year’s Cinderella story.

