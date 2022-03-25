Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

No. 15 St. Peter’s becomes Sweet 16 Cinderella team

Upset No. 2 Kentucky in first-round game, set to face No. 3 Purdue
No. 15 St. Peter’s becomes Sweet 16 Cinderella team
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WFIE) - New Jersey’s basketball team from St. Peter’s University is in Philadelphia for their Sweet 16 matchup, taking on No. 3 Purdue.

The 15 seed Peacocks will play the Boilermakers Friday at 7 p.m.

The team from Jersey City beat Kentucky last week in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Finals to become this year’s Cinderella story.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
Kerri Jo Gardner
Police: Narcan used on woman now charged with child neglect, toddler found outside
Standoff at Eden Court
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction leading to standoff
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting
William Perkins
Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk

Latest News

Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn scored a career-high 38 points
Dylan Penn enters transfer portal after winning ASUN title with Bellarmine
Men’s DII National Championship game set for Saturday
Dylan Penn enters transfer portal after winning ASUN title with Bellarmine
Dylan Penn enters transfer portal after winning ASUN title with Bellarmine
No. 15 St. Peter’s becomes Sweet 16 Cinderella team.
No. 15 St. Peter’s becomes Sweet 16 Cinderella team