Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment

Jerry Hancock
Jerry Hancock(Muhlenberg County School's Website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Police say a staff member at Muhlenberg County High School has been charged with two counts of Harassment.

They say the Muhlenberg County School District conducted a thorough investigation of an incident where Athletic Director Jerry Hancock was accused of subjecting a student to unwanted physical contact during a school sport activity on November 30, 2021.

They say the incident was reported to Greenville Police Department on March 23, 2022.

We reached out earlier this week to school officials after hearing from several people.

They sent us this statement:

Matters of this nature are always taken seriously by the district. Due to confidentiality requirements, we are unable to share any information regarding this situation at this time.

We have reached out to the school again now that charges have been filed.

Students tell us a “peaceful protest” is planned Friday afternoon.

There is also a petition circulating on the matter. Those who signed it say they are hoping to have Hancock removed from his position.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
UPDATE: Suspect named in Evansville double homicide
Standoff at Eden Court
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction leading to standoff
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.

Latest News

Generic graphic of police lights
Police chase ends in Evansville
Joseph Scott Guizio
Providence Police Department: Traffic stop for speeding leads to meth arrest
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Crews called to fire at former motel in Henderson
Crews called to fire at former motel in Henderson