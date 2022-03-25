Muhlenberg Co. Athletic Director charged with harassment

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Police say a staff member at Muhlenberg County High School has been charged with two counts of Harassment.

They say the Muhlenberg County School District conducted a thorough investigation of an incident where Athletic Director Jerry Hancock was accused of subjecting a student to unwanted physical contact during a school sport activity on November 30, 2021.

They say the incident was reported to Greenville Police Department on March 23, 2022.

We reached out earlier this week to school officials after hearing from several people.

They sent us this statement:

Matters of this nature are always taken seriously by the district. Due to confidentiality requirements, we are unable to share any information regarding this situation at this time.

We have reached out to the school again now that charges have been filed.

Students tell us a “peaceful protest” is planned Friday afternoon.

There is also a petition circulating on the matter. Those who signed it say they are hoping to have Hancock removed from his position.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.