Mostly sunny, windy & chilly weekend; big changes next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather has been a little repetitive recently as the last three days have all been mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with just a little rain, but changes are on the way! Sunshine returns this weekend, and much warmer weather arrives next week, but it also comes with a chance of storms.

Once again, we are tracking a few very light, spotty showers across the Tri-State this afternoon and evening, but the clouds and any chance of rain will push off to the east as we head into the night, and Saturday will be mostly sunny!

It will remain breezy overnight with winds from the west-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. Our temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. However, the wind chills will probably dip into the mid to upper 20s!

Although Saturday will be mostly sunny, it will still be very chilly. That sunshine is no match for a cold wind blowing in from the northwest at around 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Our temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 40s, and the wind chills will probably only make it into the upper 30s to low 40s.

The wind will finally die down some Saturday night, but that cooler air will remain in place. We will see a few more clouds Sunday, but plenty of sunshine will still break through. We will start the day with morning lows in the upper 20s, and we will top out in the mid to upper 40s that afternoon.

A warm front will push through our region Monday into Tuesday. That may bring us a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the much bigger impact will be the shot of warm air it will bring us from the south. We will see a jump of about 20°, going from highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday to highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday.

We will tack on a few more degrees Wednesday as that flow of warm air continues, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday could be the warmest day yet this year!

However, a cold front will swing through our region Wednesday night. Rain seems likely, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are also possible. It looks like the greatest risk of severe weather will stay just south-southwest of the Tri-State, but I can’t rule out the possibility of a few severe storms locally too. That is something we are monitoring closely.

Some of that rain will carry over into Thursday morning, but as the rain moves out, cooler air will move in, dropping our temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s for the end of the week.

