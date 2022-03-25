Birthday Club
Men’s DII National Championship game set for Saturday

(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The road to the Divison II National Championship game continues in the Ford Center.

On Thursday, four teams were left standing in the quest.

The competition began with eight seed Black Hills State taking on Northwest Missouri State.

The Bearcats secured the 70-57 victory and will play for the program’s fourth national title.

Northwest will be looking to become the first DII school to win three consecutive men’s basketball national championships.

The second game of the day was a battle between IUP and Augusta.

The Jaguars secured a 76-61 victory in their sixth NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.

Augusta will take on Northwest Missouri State in the championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Ford Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

