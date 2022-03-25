Birthday Club
Man facing drug trafficking charge after authorities execute search warrant

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is facing a drug trafficking charge after authorities executed a search warrant in Hartford.

According to the Pennyrile Narcotics Taskforce, detectives received a tip about a large amount of meth inside a home.

They say when authorities arrived they found nine ounces of meth.

72-year-old Ronald Basham is facing several charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

