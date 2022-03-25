Birthday Club
Lawmakers OK bill aimed at reversing high child abuse rates

Kentucky State Capitol
Kentucky State Capitol(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have taken aim at reversing the state’s high rates for child abuse and neglect.

They passed a measure Wednesday to bolster prevention and oversight efforts.

The bill won final passage in the House, sending the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Child welfare advocates says the legislation advances efforts to confront the state’s high national standing for its rate of child abuse and neglect.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill intended to overcome nursing shortages.

The bill aims to boost enrollment in nursing schools and lure out-of-state nurses to Kentucky.

The House passed the measure, which returns to the Senate,

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

