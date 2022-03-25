Birthday Club
Kentucky bill shielding information about officials advances

Kentucky flag.
(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky House committee has approved a bill aimed at blocking the release of personal information about judges, prosecutors, police officers and other officials.

The bill advanced Wednesday over objections from a statewide newspaper organization.

The bill heads to the full House.

If the measure passes there, it returns to the Senate to consider House changes.

Media and open government advocates say it would weaken the state’s open records law.

Supporters portray the measure as a personal-protection safeguard for officials involved in the criminal justice system by shielding the release of home addresses, phone numbers and employment or school locations.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

