House for homeless teens in Owensboro needs donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update on a plan to build a two-story, 19-bedroom home for people around the age of 18 who are still in school and homeless.

Officials of Empowerment Academy held a news conference Friday to highlight the construction project and need for community involvement.

[Previous: Owensboro organization to build home for homeless teens]

The group purchased property in December, and is trying to raise money for the project.

Kentucky State Trooper Corey King says 100 percent of donations will go to building the home.

“It’s not an emergency shelter. It is long term housing of students. So how do we decide who comes then? We work closely with the school counselors who can tell us, these are the ones who have the heart, who want to continue on with their education. However, they’re homeless,” said Trooper Cory King.

Empowerment Academy hopes to have the building done by August, and to have the rooms filled within two months after opening.

