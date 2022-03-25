Birthday Club
House for homeless teens in Owensboro needs donations

The Empowerment Academy is a local organization focused on homeless students in the area.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update on a plan to build a two-story, 19-bedroom home for people around the age of 18 who are still in school and homeless.

Officials of Empowerment Academy held a news conference Friday to highlight the construction project and need for community involvement.

[Previous: Owensboro organization to build home for homeless teens]

The group purchased property in December, and is trying to raise money for the project.

Kentucky State Trooper Corey King says 100 percent of donations will go to building the home.

“It’s not an emergency shelter. It is long term housing of students. So how do we decide who comes then? We work closely with the school counselors who can tell us, these are the ones who have the heart, who want to continue on with their education. However, they’re homeless,” said Trooper Cory King.

[Click here to find out how you can donate and help.]

Empowerment Academy hopes to have the building done by August, and to have the rooms filled within two months after opening.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

