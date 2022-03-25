Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are on scene of a double homicide.

It’s happening on the west side off North Saint Joseph Avenue and now police are looking for suspects.

We have the latest this morning in a stand-off that ended in a man dying.

Police say the man apparently died by self inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, in another standoff, an Evansville woman is behind bars, accused of pulling a knife on deputies.

This, while deputies were serving a court ordered eviction.

The war in Ukraine has entered its second month, killing an estimated 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 10 million people.

Friday, President Biden will get a first hand look at the impact this war is having on Ukrainian families.

