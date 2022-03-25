Feed Seniors Now Food Drive underway in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some local high school seniors will race against the clock Friday to fill a shopping cart for those in need.

The Feed Seniors Now food drive kicks off at 9 a.m.

Once the timer begins, 10 students will make the mad dash through the IGA aisles in an effort to collect the most needed food items.

Independence Bank has agreed to purchase the items and all groceries will be donated to GRADD for the drive.

“We know that a portion of the population, not just across the country, but also in our own communities - face challenges that come with food insecurity,” Nick Oller, Independence Bank Daviess County president says. “We collaborate with other organizations to make that impactful connection. No one should have to pick between impossible choices like paying for groceries or medical care.”

Officials say this is just one way the food will be collected. You can help too.

According to a press release, Donations of shelf-stable food items (such as canned goods, peanut butter, pasta and cereal) will be accepted until April 29. You can drop off your donations at the GRADD office or Independence Bank locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean or Webster counties.

Checks or cash donations are accepted at Independence Bank locations.

They say checks can be made out to The Independence Bank Foundation.

On May 4 volunteers will deliver those groceries to low-income seniors in the five participating counties.

