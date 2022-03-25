Driver killed in Central City crash

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a driver flown to a Nashville hospital after a crash Wednesday has died.

They say 28-year-od Logan Roettger died from his injuries Thursday.

He was involved in a crash with a pickup truck at the top of the Western Kentucky Parkway on ramp from South Second Street.

That pickup driver was not hurt.

Police say neither driver is believed to have been under the influence, and speeding was not a factor.

