Driver killed in Central City crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a driver flown to a Nashville hospital after a crash Wednesday has died.

They say 28-year-od Logan Roettger died from his injuries Thursday.

He was involved in a crash with a pickup truck at the top of the Western Kentucky Parkway on ramp from South Second Street.

That pickup driver was not hurt.

Police say neither driver is believed to have been under the influence, and speeding was not a factor.

4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment
East side Target undergoing remodel
Ohio Co. man facing drug trafficking charges
Driver arrested on meth charges in Webster Co.
